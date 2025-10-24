Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Zibanejad is gaining momentum with two goals and two helpers over his last three games. The 32-year-old hasn't been immune from the Rangers' inconsistent offense this season -- he has a total of five points with 33 shots on net, 11 hits, six blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over nine appearances. He was set for a smaller role initially but has filled in during all situations in the absence of Vincent Trocheck (upper body), who won't be back before early November.