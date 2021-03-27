Zibanejad scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Flyers.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period to extend his point streak to four games, but it was the only offense the Rangers could muster on the afternoon. Zibanejad has seven goals and 13 points in his last three contests against Philly, pushing him up to 11 goals and 27 points through 33 games on the season.