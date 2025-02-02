Zibanejad notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Bruins.

Zibanejad lined up at right wing amid the lineup shuffled introduced by the acquisition of J.T. Miller, who was his center. They split the faceoff duties, with Miller going 4-for-11 and Zibanejad winning five of eight draws. It's unclear if that is a structure that will stick -- given Zibanejad's struggles this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him eventually end up back at center on the third line, a spot Jonny Brodzinski filled Saturday. Zibanejad has nine points over 15 games since the start of January, and he's at 30 points, 114 shots on net, 31 blocked shots and a minus-26 rating through 51 appearances this season.