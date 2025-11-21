Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Supplies two power-play helpers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zibanejad notched two power-play assists and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.
Zibanejad has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, producing three goals and five assists in that span. The 32-year-old forward had a hand in both of J.T. Miller's goals in Thursday's loss. For the season, Zibanejad is up to 14 points (seven on the power play), 68 shots on net, 30 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 22 appearances in a top-six role.
