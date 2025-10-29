Zibanejad scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Zibanejad is heating up on offense with three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 32-year-old saw a season-high 23:51 of ice time, leading the team in this tight win. Zibanejad has six points, 39 shots on net, 15 hits, seven blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 11 appearances. He's a virtual lock for top-six minutes and ice time in all situations while Vincent Trocheck (upper body) continues to work his way back to full fitness.