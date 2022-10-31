Zibanejad scored a power-play goal on four shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Zibanejad broke a 2-2 tie in the third period, scoring at 12:56 of the frame after Artemi Panarin's pass through the slot was redirected to him by Chris Kreider. The goal was Zibanejad's second in as many games, and he's added two assists in that span. For the season, the 29-year-old center has six goals, 12 points (eight on the power play), 51 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 10 contests.