Zibanejad scored two goals during Thursday's 8-2 rout of the host Red Wings.

Zibanejad converted twice during his milestone appearance Thursday. Dressing for his 700th NHL game, the 29-year-old center connected off a one-timer from the slot to open the scoring. Zibanejad netted his second tally, and team-high ninth, on a rebound near the right post. Zibanejad generated a game-high five shots Thursday, notching his first two even-strength markers.