Zibanejad scored twice on 10 shots and added two hits in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Zibanejad was a powerhouse in this contest, netting a power-play goal in the second period and an even-strength tally in the third. He's gotten on the scoresheet in nine of 13 games in March, earning eight goals and eight assists this month. Overall, the 32-year-old is up to 32 goals, 69 points (31 on the power play), 196 shots on net, 94 hits, 46 blocked shots and a minus-21 rating over 71 appearances. With a push, he could get back over the 80-point mark for the first time in three years.