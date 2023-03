Zibanejad collected a goal and two assists in the Rangers' 6-0 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Zibanejad scored the opening goal early in the first period and it was ultimately the game-winner. This was his third consecutive multi-point contest, pushing him up to four goals and seven points in that span. Through 69 appearances in 2022-23, Zibanejad has 36 goals and 75 points.