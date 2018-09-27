Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Three-point effort in preseason loss

Zibanejad scored two goals and an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Islanders in preseason action.

The goal and one of the helpers came on the power play, as Zibanejad and Pavel Buchnevich carried the Rangers all night -- only two other players even registered assists for the Blueshirts. The 25-year-old center scored a career-high 27 goals last season among his 47 points, lighting the lamp 14 times with the man advantage, and the team will be leaning on him heavily once again in a key offensive role.