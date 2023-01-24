Zibanejad scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

The Rangers scored four straight goals beginning late in the first period and extending into the third to bust open a 1-1 tie, and Zibanejad potted the first and last goals during that stretch. It's the fourth time this season he's scored three or more points in a game, and the 29-year-old now has 22 goals and 49 points through 47 contests.