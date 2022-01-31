Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

It was another impressive performance for the 28-year-old, who opened the scoring midway through the first period before collecting helpers in the second and third. Zibanejad is up to nine goals and 20 points through 14 games in January as he continues to steam towards a career-best campaign.