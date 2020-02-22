Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Three points against Canes
Zibanejad scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
He opened the scoring for the Rangers late in the first period, blocking a shot and then launching the other way on a breakaway before beating Petr Mrazek. Zibanejad was all over the scoresheet, adding seven shots, three blocked shots, one hit and a plus-3 rating to his ledger as he extended his point streak to six games. On the season, the 26-year-old has 27 goals and 59 points through 47 contests.
