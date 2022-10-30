Zibanejad scored a goal and two assists, with one of each coming on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Stars.

The 29-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in four straight games coming into Saturday, but he could only be stifled for so long. Zibanejad is off to a flying start to the season as he looks to top the career-high 81 points he posted in 2021-22, piling up five goals and 11 points through nine games -- including four goals and seven points with the man advantage.