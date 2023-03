Zibanejad picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Zibanejad assisted on Artemi Panarin's power-play goal in the second period before Panarin would return the favor in the third, setting up Zibanejad for a one-timer that extended New York's lead to 5-2. The two-point effort gives Zibanejad 81 points (38 goals, 43 assists) in 74 contests this season, matching his career high set last year. The 29-year-old center has six goals and seven assists in his last eight games.