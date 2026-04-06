Zibanejad logged three assists, including two on the power play, and added two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Capitals.

Zibanejad has a goal and five helpers during a four-game point streak. He's been locked in since the start of March, earning 22 points (nine goals, 13 assists) over his last 19 contests. Zibanejad always brings his best against the Capitals, earning 19 goals and 42 points over 51 career matchups against them, his third-best total against any team. For the season, the 32-year-old center has 33 tallies, 42 assists, 33 power-play points, 207 shots on net, 100 hits, 49 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 77 outings.