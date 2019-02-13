Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Turns in solid road performance
Zibanejad scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.
Zibanejad now has five goals and six points in his last five games. Averaging a point per game for the 2018-19 season, the Swede is in the midst of his best statistical season as a pro, making him a must-start in all formats. Zibanejad's second of the night was scored on a Rangers power play.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Keeps scoring for Rangers•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Sets new career scoring high•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Gets hat trick and more•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Leads offense against Bruins•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stretches point streak to four•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stacks up four points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...