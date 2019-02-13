Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Turns in solid road performance

Zibanejad scored two goals in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Jets.

Zibanejad now has five goals and six points in his last five games. Averaging a point per game for the 2018-19 season, the Swede is in the midst of his best statistical season as a pro, making him a must-start in all formats. Zibanejad's second of the night was scored on a Rangers power play.