Zibanejad had two primary assists in Thursday's 3-2 loss against the Panthers in Game 5.

Zibanejad's two helpers in Thursday's loss moved him past teammate Vincent Trocheck for the team lead in assists during the postseason. Surprisingly, it was Zibanejad's first two points of the series after logging 14 points in 10 games throughout the first two rounds. The 31-year-old center did not record a shot on goal Thursday, but he had a plus-1 rating in 24:03 of ice time, the most of any Ranger. In 15 playoff contests to this point, Zibanejad has 16 points and a team-leading 13 assists with an even plus-minus rating.