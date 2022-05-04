Zibanejad dished out two assists in Tuesday's 4-3 triple-overtime Game 1 loss to the Penguins. The first came on the power play and the second was shorthanded.

Zibanejad assisted on Adam Fox's first-period goal, as the Rangers converted their only power-play opportunity of the night. He later found a streaking Chris Kreider for a shorthanded goal to give New York a short-lived 3-2 lead in the second.