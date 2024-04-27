Zibanejad notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-1 Game 3 win over the Capitals.
That's now back-to-back two-point performances for Zibanejad, extending his point streak to nine games dating back to April 5. The 31-year-old center has a goal and five points in three playoff games, helping put the Rangers on the brink of a first-round sweep of the Caps.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Draws shorthanded assist•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Three points in Sunday's win•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two points against Philly•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two-point effort Thursday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Notches 20th goal•