Zibanejad picked up two assists while adding two shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Bruins.

The 27-year-old has had a rough season, but he's showing signs of life with two goals and eight points in his last 11 games. Zibanejad has proven his upside over the last two years and, with Artemi Panarin returning to action Thursday and potentially sparking the entire Rangers offense, he could still put together a big second half.