Zibanejad collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

He helped set up Kaapo Kakko and Blake Wheeler for the Rangers' final two goals of the night. Zibanejad hadn't had a multi-point performance since Dec. 27, producing just one goal and four points over his prior eight games, but he was probably due for a bit of a slump. On the season, the 30-year-old still has 14 goals and 41 points in 42 contests.