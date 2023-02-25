Zibanejad picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Capitals.
Both points came in the third period, but the Rangers were in a 5-1 hole after 40 minutes. Zibanejad hadn't found the scoresheet in three straight games coming into Saturday, but he has five multi-point performances in the last 13 contests, piling up 10 goals and 16 points over that stretch. With Patrick Kane rumors heating up, it's possible Zibanejad will have a new winger before the trade deadline.
