Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two more points in loss

Zibanejad picked up two assists in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Predators.

It's his third straight two-point performance. Zibanejad has been on fire since returning from an upper-body injury in late November, piling up seven goals and 12 points over his last 11 games.

