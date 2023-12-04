Zibanejad tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Sharks.

Zibanejad picked up the primary assist on Artemi Panarin's power-play tally in the first period before putting the Rangers ahead 3-2 with a goal later in the frame. The two-point effort extended Zibanejad's point streak to seven games -- he's tallied four goals and five assists in that span. Overall, the 30-year-old center has six goals and 19 points through 23 games this season.