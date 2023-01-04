Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.
Both points came far from the net. Zibanejad's tally came on a pass attempt from the point late in the second period that both Vincent Trocheck and Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov whiffed on, while his helper in the third came on a blast from the blue line that was tipped home by K'Andre Miller for what proved to be the game-winner. Zibanejad has lit the lamp four times in the last three games, and since the beginning of December the 29-year-old has racked up eight goals and 18 points in 15 games.
