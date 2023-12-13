Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to Toronto.

Both points came in the second period as the Rangers tried to rally from an early 4-1 deficit, only for the Leafs to re-asset themselves in the third. Zibanejad has gotten onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games, piling up six goals and 13 points over that stretch as he shakes off an early-season slump.