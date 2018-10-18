Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two-point effort in OT loss

Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist while adding six shots and a hit in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The helper came on the power play, his first point with the man advantage this season. Zibanejad, at least, has started to emerge from the Rangers' roster-wide offensive hibernation to begin the season, scoring two goals and three points in his last three games.

