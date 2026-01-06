Zibanejad notched two power-play assists in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

The Rangers got all their offense in the second period, with Zibanejad helping to set up tallies by Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck. Zibanejad has erupted for three goals and seven points over two games since the calendar flipped to January, and on the season he's delivered 15 goals and 37 points in 43 contests, including 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) with the man advantage.