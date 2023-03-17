Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

He opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up Chris Kreider for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. Zibanejad has back-to-back multi-point performances and five in the last 10 games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has five goals and 12 points.