Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.
He opened the scoring early in the first period before helping to set up Chris Kreider for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. Zibanejad has back-to-back multi-point performances and five in the last 10 games, a stretch in which the 29-year-old has five goals and 12 points.
