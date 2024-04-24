Zibanejad produced a power-play goal and a shorthanded assist Tuesday in Game 2's 4-3 win over the Capitals.

After finding the back of the net in the first period, Zibanejad helped set up K'Andre Miller for what proved to be the game-winner late in the second. Zibanejad has an eight-game point streak going extended back to the end of the regular season, and through two postseason contests he's collected a goal and three points. He'll look to keep rolling on the road Friday in Game 3.