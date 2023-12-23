Zibanejad scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

The 30-year-old extended his point streak to six games with the performance, a stretch in which Zibanejad has amassed six goals and 10 points. After a bump start to the season, he's failed to find the scoresheet only once in the last 15 contests, delivering 10 goals and 20 points with about half of that production (five goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.