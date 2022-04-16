Zibanejad scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Red Wings.

He opened the scoring midway through the first period, giving Igor Shesterkin all the support he would need. Zibanejad's performance gave him a new career high in points on the season with 77, with 25 of those points (14 goals, 11 assists) coming on the power play.