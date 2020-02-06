Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two points, six shots in win

Zibanejad scored a goal and an assist and had six shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Toronto.

Zibanejad scored off a set faceoff play in the offensive zone early in the first period, burying a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circle. The goal was his 21st of the year and his third in the last four games. He's also produced 10 points (four goals, six assists) over his last seven contests, enabling him to hit the 45-point plateau for the third year in a row. Zibanejad has a shot to match the career-high 30 goals he scored a season ago, especially if he can maintain his career-high shooting percentage (15.2).