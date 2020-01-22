Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Two power-play assists
Zibanejad dished out two power-play assists and fired eight shots on net over 25:51 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Islanders.
Zibanejad didn't have linemate Artemi Panarin (upper body) on Tuesday, but the 26-year-old performed well with two helpers in the third period. He marked season highs in shots and ice time as well. This was Zibanejad's 13th multi-point game of the year, and he now has 39 points -- 14 on the power play -- through 35 contests.
