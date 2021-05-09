Zibanejad scored two goals including the game-winner in Saturday's 5-4 victory over the Bruins.
The 28-year-old potted the first and last goals for the Rangers in a wild third period that featured seven of the game's nine tallies. Zibanejad finishes up the campaign with 24 goals and 50 points, the third straight season in which he reached the 50-point plateau.
