Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unavailable against Senators
Coach David Quinn said Zibanejad (upper body) won't play in Monday's game against the Senators, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Zibanejad will watch a third straight game from the press box as he recovers from this injury. Ryan Strome has filled in excellently as the top-line center with two goals and an assist during Zibanejad's absence. Zibanejad will look to shake off this injury by Wednesday's home matchup against the Red Wings.
