Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unavailable against Senators

Coach David Quinn said Zibanejad (upper body) won't play in Monday's game against the Senators, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Zibanejad will watch a third straight game from the press box as he recovers from this injury. Ryan Strome has filled in excellently as the top-line center with two goals and an assist during Zibanejad's absence. Zibanejad will look to shake off this injury by Wednesday's home matchup against the Red Wings.

More News
Our Latest Stories