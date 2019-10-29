Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unavailable against Tampa Bay

Zibanejad (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Lightning, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Zibanejad is considered day-to-day with the upper-body injury he suffered during Sunday's 4-7 loss to the Bruins, and the Rangers are off until Saturday following Tuesday's contest, so he may only be forced to miss one game. Another update on the 26-year-old Swede's status should surface once he's able to rejoin his teammates for practice.