Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unavailable against Tampa Bay
Zibanejad (upper body) won't play Tuesday against the Lightning, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.
Zibanejad is considered day-to-day with the upper-body injury he suffered during Sunday's 4-7 loss to the Bruins, and the Rangers are off until Saturday following Tuesday's contest, so he may only be forced to miss one game. Another update on the 26-year-old Swede's status should surface once he's able to rejoin his teammates for practice.
More News
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Remains day-to-day•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Won't return Sunday•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: On fire against former team•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Stellar in season opener•
-
Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Puts it all together in 2018-19•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.