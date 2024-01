Zibanejad (illness) will miss Thursday's game against St. Louis, per the NHL media site.

Zibanejad was expected to play and even went out for the pregame warmups, but he didn't take part in line rushes, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports. The 30-year-old has 14 goals and 39 points in 39 outings in 2023-24. With Zibanejad unavailable, the Rangers are dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen, including Zac Jones, who is drawing into the lineup for the first time since Dec. 15.