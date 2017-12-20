Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Unremarkable return
Zibanejad threw a single shot on goal and delivered one hit in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over Anaheim.
Tuesday was Zibanejad's first time in the lineup since Nov. 26, as he was forced to miss nine games while dealing with the effects of a concussion. Head coach Alain Vigneault used caution when deploying Zibanejad on Tuesday, as the second-year Ranger saw just over thirteen-and-a-half minutes of ice, which is substantially less than his season average of 18:07. Zibanejad was enjoying a breakout season prior to the injury scoring 22 points in 24 contests, and should get back to top form as he continues to settle back into the lineup.
