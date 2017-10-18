Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Wild stat line in overtime loss

Zibanejad picked up a power-play assist to counter a minus-2 rating and eight empty shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime home loss to the Penguins.

The seventh-year Swede is a legitimate threat to score or set one up on any given night -- he's collected five goals and a helper through his first give games -- but Zibanejad has skated to a minus-6 rating in the early going and he's really struggling with his own-zone play. The silver lining is that the plus-minus stat isn't counted in select formats; here's hoping that applies to you if you've been relying on the top-line pivot donning the blue shirt.