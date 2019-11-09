Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Will miss sixth straight game

Zibanejad (upper body) is unavailable for Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Zibanejad can't seem to shake the upper-body injury he suffered Oct. 27, so he'll watch a sixth straight game from the press box. This will ensure Ryan Strome stays as the top-line center, and the Rangers will likely need to call up an additional forward if Micheal Haley (undisclosed) can't play either.