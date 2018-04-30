Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Will play for Sweden

Zibanejad will attend the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

Zibanejad -- who will be making his first appearance at the World Championships -- set a career high with 27 goals in 72 outings this season. It was the third 45-plus point campaign for the 24-year-old. The center also logged more ice time (17:58 per game) than at any other point in his career. While the Rangers may be in a rebuild (or at least a retooling) heading into 2018-19, the Swede will no doubt factor into the club's long-term plans -- especially considering he is signed for $5.35 million a year through 2021-22.