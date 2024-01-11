Zibanejad (illness) will be in the lineup Thursday in St. Louis, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Zibanejad was on the flight to St. Louis despite not feeling well, but he has been given the green light to play Thursday. The center will see action in his usual spot on the top line, alongside Chris Kreider and Blake Wheeler. Zibanejad has 14 goals and 25 assists in 39 games, including six goals and 20 points on the power play.