Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Will sit out next three games
Zibanejad (upper body) won't play in the team's next three games, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.
Coach David Quinn wants to make sure Zibanejad is 100 percent before returning to the lineup, meaning he won't play Tuesday against the Penguins or during the team's upcoming two-game road trip. His next opportunity to enter the lineup will be Nov. 20, so there's a good chance the 26-year-old lands on injured reserve in the meantime. Zibanejad tapered off after a spectacular start, but he still has 11 points over nine games. Ryan Strome has filled in on adequately on the top line and could retain the role when Zibanejad returns.
