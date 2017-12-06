Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Winds up on IR

Zibanejad (upper body) has been placed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Zibanejad is eligible to return at any time, but the skilled pivot missed his third straight game Tuesday -- when the Rangers edged the Penguins 4-3 on the road -- and there's no clear timetable for his return. The Swede is currently tied with Mats Zuccarrelo for the team lead in points (22) but the latter has played in three more games.