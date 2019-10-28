Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Won't return Sunday
Zibanejad left Sunday's game against Boston with an upper-body injury and will not return.
Zibanejad took a hard hit from Patrice Bergeron in the first period and was noticeably shaken up. He was able to skate another shift so maybe this is precautionary. Any time missed by the top-line center would be a huge blow to the Rangers offense.
