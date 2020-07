Barron agreed to terms on an entry-level contract with the Rangers on Friday.

Barron will skip his senior season at Cornell and make the jump to the professional ranks. In 98 collegiate appearances, the 21-year-old center notched 34 goals and 50 assists. Heading into the upcoming 2020-21 campaign, Barron figures to spend the bulk of the year developing his game in the minors with AHL Hartford.