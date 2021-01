Barron was reassigned from the taxi squad to AHL Hartford on Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Barron had spent the whole first week of the season on the taxi squad, but the Rangers want to get the 22-year-old winger some time in the minors to adjust to the professional ranks. He could be a factor later in the year, but don't expect Barron to feature much in the NHL in 2020-21.