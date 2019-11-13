Rangers' Morgan Barron: Named ECAC Player of the Week
Barron was recently named ECAC Player of the Week.
The 2017 sixth-rounder (174th overall) now has five goals and 10 points in his first four games for Cornell. Barron's 2.50 points per game currently leads the nation. Some thought Barron would turn pro following his brilliant (15 goals, 34 points in 36 games) sophomore season for the Big Red, but he decided to return for one more year. Barron figures to be in the conversation for the Hobey Baker Award as collegiate hockey's best player at the end of the season. It would seem far more likely than not that the Rangers will ensure he is never allowed to step foot on campus for a fourth season at Cornell. He's a legitimate top-six prospect for an organization that continues to churn out high-end offensive weapons.
